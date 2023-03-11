Southern women top Pine Bluff 62-53 to win SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Genovea Johnson scored 18 points, Amani McWain changed the momentum with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Southern earned its sixth NCAA Tournament berth with a 62-53 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. McWain hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:49 to play to give the Jaguars a 46-45 lead, and after Coriah Beck put the Lady Lions back on top McWain hit from the right corner and Southern pulled away. Demetria Shepherd scored 13 points to lead the seventh-seeded Lady Lions. Pine Bluff was done in by free-throw shooting. The Lady Lions were 10 of 26 from the line, 3 of 9 in both the third quarter, when they could have built a lead, and the fourth quarter when they could have kept the pressure on.

