Southern Utah women win first NCAA Tournament berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cherita Daugherty scored 26 points, Lizzy Williams and Tomekia Whitman had double-doubles and Southern Utah beat California Baptist 82-73 to win the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship and the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Thunderbirds, in their first year in the WAC after leaving the Big Sky Conference, scored the game’s first eight points and led thereafter in beating the Lancers. Williamson had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Whitman 12 points and 11 rebounds. Daylani Ballena scored 14 points and Megan Jensen 12. Chloe Webb scored 21 points and Sila Finau 15 for the Lancers. Grace Schmidt added 10 points and Trinity San Antonio grabbed 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.