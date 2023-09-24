Southern Utah gets win in home opener, pulls away from Western Illinois, 37-17

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw two touchdown passes and Southern Utah scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Western Illinois, 37-17 in its home opener. Miller tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Zack Mitchell, and Targhee Lambson capped an 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdownrun to give the Thunderbirds a 17-3 lead with under seven minutes to play in the first half, but Western Illinois scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:14 of the first half to send the game into halftime tied at 17.

