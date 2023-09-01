Southern Utah and Arizona State game delayed by storms

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A football game between Southern Utah and Arizona State is in a delay as storms move through the area. A dust storm blew just before halftime Thursday night, but play continued. Arizona State’s Jaden Rashada threw a 3-yard touchdown to Troy Omeire through the dust, giving the Sun Devils a 21-7 halftime lead. As the dust began to dissipate, a lightning storm moved into the area, promoting the delay as fans moved from the stands to the concourse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.