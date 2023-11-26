Southern stops Grambling late to win 50th Bayou Classic, 27-22

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kendrick Rhymes ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard sprint two plays into the second half, and Southern came up with two big goal-line stands to beat Grambling 27-22 in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic at the New Orleans Superdome. Southern’s interim football coach, Terrence Graves, a former head coach at Grambling, became the first coach in the history of the Bayou Classic to lead both schools to wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.