Southern Miss women top Arkansas State 57-48 following a 23-minute delay for a fight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jacorriah Bracey had 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Melyia Grayson added 11 points and 16 boards, and Southern Miss beat Arkansas State 57-48 in a game marred by five ejections following a skirmish. Arkansas State forward Emma Imevbore grabbed a defensive rebound in traffic late in the second quarter and got tangled with Domonique Davis. Imevbore pushed Davis to the floor and then appeared to throw several punches at Brikayla Gray in front of the Southern Miss bench. Southern Miss forward Ashja Leake came off the bench and grabbed Imevbore around the neck and pulled her to the ground — with Southern Miss assistant Jessica Barber caught in the middle and also falling. A few fans also came onto the court.

