Southern Miss wins completion of suspended game, Tennessee wins Game 2 at best-of-3 super regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Miss beat Tennessee 5-3 to complete the suspended first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional and Blake Burke had a double, a home run and two RBIs to help the Volunteers win Game 2 8-4 and force a decisive Game 3. The winner of Game 3 will clinch a spot in the College World Series. Southern Miss made the program’s only CWS appearance in 2009. The Volunteers are trying to make their second trip to Omaha in the last three seasons and their sixth all time.

