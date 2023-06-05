Southern Miss uses timely hitting and solid relief to top Samford, 9-4 in Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Nick Monistere hit a two-run double in the sixth, Matthew Etzel followed with a two-RBI single and Kros Sivley and Chandler Dawson worked four innings of scoreless relief as Southern Miss beat Samford, 9-4 in an elimination game at the Auburn Regional. The Golden Eagles (43-18) advanced to take on Penn later Sunday. The Quakers are one win away from a berth in the Super Regionals. Southern Miss needs to beat Penn twice to advance.

