Southern Miss uses big plays to pull away from Southeastern Louisiana in second half 35-10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tate Rodemaker threw two touchdown passes and Southern Miss turned in two big plays in the second half in defeating Southeastern Louisiana 35-10 on Saturday night. The FCS Lions trailed only 14-10 at halftime but a 1-yard touchdown run by Rodrigues Clark gave Southern Miss the lead for good in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles pulled away in the fourth on Dylan Lawrence’s 63-yard interception return and Kenyon Clay’s 70-yard touchdown run. Rodemaker, a Florida State transfer, was 18-of-33 passing for 179 yards and his two TDs. Larry Simmons finished with 100 yards receiving on five catches.

