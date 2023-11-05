Southern Miss uses 4 takeaways to beat Louisiana-Monroe 24-7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 131 yards, with a touchdown, to move into third place on the Southern Mississippi career rushing list and the Golden Eagles beat Louisiana-Monroe 24-7. Gore entered ranked fifth on the school’s all-time rushing chart with 3,572 yards, needing just 12 to tie Derrick Nix (1998, 2000-22) for fourth and 23 to tie Ben Garry (1974-77) for third. The Southern Miss defense had four takeaways. MJ Daniels returned one interception 29 yards. Hayes Maples and Zay Franks, a former wide receiver, each made a pick, and Quentin Bivens recovered a fumble. The game featured three one-play touchdown drives.

