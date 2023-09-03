Southern Miss swarms Alcorn State in 40-14 season-opening win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Billy Wiles threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi was never threatened in a 40-14 season-opening win over Alcorn State. The Eagles’ Jay Stanley came up with the first of two interceptions against Alcorn State quarterback Tyler Macon on the second play from scrimmage. Southern Miss took advantage and went up 7-0 when Wiles threw a 16-yard score to Jakarius Caston. After forcing the Braves to three-and-out, Frank Gore Jr. ended a seven-play, 63-yard drive for a two-score lead. Macon raced 75 yards for a touchdown for Alcorn State’s biggest highlight of the contest.

