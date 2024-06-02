Southern Miss rolls in early innings, routs Indiana 15-3 to reach final at Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ozzie Pratt had four hits, Colby Allen allowed one run in seven innings, and Southern Mississippi routed Indiana 15-3 to reach the championship round at the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Southern Mississippi’s 15 runs came in bunches, scoring five in the first inning, six in the third and four in the fourth. Pratt, Slade Wilks and Matthew Russo had three RBIs each. Pratt went 4-for-6 and scored twice, Wilks went 3-for-5 with three runs and Davis Gillespie also had three hits for Southern Miss. Allen allowed four hits and a run in his seven innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

