Southern Miss hits four home runs, knocks Auburn out of its own regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Christopher Sargent hit a three-run home run, Dustin Dickerson hit two solo shots, and Southern Miss defeated Auburn 7-2, eliminating the Tigers from their own regional. A solo shot by Danny Lynch in the eighth inning gave the Golden Eagles four home runs for the game. Second-seeded Southern Miss will play on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s other game between No. 4 Penn and No. 3 Samford. Sargent’s first-inning home run got the Golden Eagles started and the 3-0 lead was enough as Auburn managed only a pair of RBI singles — by Chris Stanfield and Cooper McMurray — in the sixth inning.

