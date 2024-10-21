Southern Miss fires Will Hall after 1-6 start in his 4th season; Reed Stringer named interim coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall was fired after a 1-6 start to his fourth season and assistant head coach Reed Stringer was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Hall was 14-30 following a 44-28 home loss to Arkansas State. The Golden Eagles’ only win this season was against Southeastern Louisiana of the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision. Hall had been offensive coordinator at Tulane for two years when Southern Miss hired him following the 2020 season. The Golden Eagles went 7-6 with a bowl win in 2021 but slipped to 3-9 last year.

