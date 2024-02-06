Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner hospitalized following ‘heart-related medical emergency’

By The Associated Press
FILE - Southern Mississippi head coach Jay Ladner calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Biloxi, Miss. Southern Mississippi coach Jay Ladner was hospitalized Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, 2024 after suffering what the school described as a “heart-related medical emergency.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi coach Jay Ladner was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering what the school described as a “heart-related medical emergency.” School officials said Ladner is expected to make a full recovery, but will step away from the team for now. Associate head coach Juan Cardona will act as head coach while Ladner recuperates. The 58-year-old Ladner is in his fifth season at Southern Mississippi and has a 61-84 record that includes a 37-19 mark over the last two seasons. Southern Mississippi went 25-8 and won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title last year.

