Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner hospitalized following ‘heart-related medical emergency’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi coach Jay Ladner was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering what the school described as a “heart-related medical emergency.” School officials said Ladner is expected to make a full recovery, but will step away from the team for now. Associate head coach Juan Cardona will act as head coach while Ladner recuperates. The 58-year-old Ladner is in his fifth season at Southern Mississippi and has a 61-84 record that includes a 37-19 mark over the last two seasons. Southern Mississippi went 25-8 and won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title last year.

