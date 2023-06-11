Southern Miss beats Tennessee 5-3 in completion of suspended game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tate Parker had a two-run triple in the first inning and Southern Miss never trailed, beating Tennessee 5-3 to complete the suspended first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Southern Miss (46-18) can clinch a spot in its second College World Series with a win over Tennessee (41-20) later Sunday. The Golden Eagles made their only CWS appearance in 2009. The Volunteers will need to beat Southern Miss twice to advance to their second CWS in the last three seasons and their sixth overall. Tennessee was the runner-up in 1951.

