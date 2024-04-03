Southern Jaguars are pride of HBCU baseball after its upset of defending national champion LSU

In a sport committed to increasing its number of Black players, Southern University’s upset of LSU this week was a victory for all HBCU baseball programs. The level of play and coaching at historically Black colleges and universities has risen in recent years but wins over Power Five programs, let alone the defending national champion, have been rare. Southern’s 12-7 victory Monday at Alex Box Stadium was only the sixth since 2020 by an HBCU against an opponent from Division I’s top level.

