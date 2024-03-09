Southern Indiana women top UT Martin 81-53 to win OVC but Skyhawks NCAA bound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Vanessa Shafford scored 15 points to lead Southern Indiana to the Ohio Valley Conference championship but Tennessee-Martin is headed to the NCAA Tournament despite losing 81-53. The Screaming Eagles are in the second year of the four-year reclassification to Division I and are ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament. They take a 10-game winning streak into the WNIT. UT Martin is going to the Big Dance for the first time since a four-year run through 2014. Short-handed all year, coach Kevin McMillan elected to rest four starters, and leave the minutes to his other six players, including two freshmen who did not score all season. One of those freshmen, Amari Bonds playing in just her seventh game, poured in 26 points in 31 minutes as the only non-starter for the Skyhawks.

