Southern Illinois never threatened in 49-23 win over Austin Peay

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers and Southern Illinois beat Austin Peay 49-23 in a season opener for the teams. Baker threw scoring passes to Izaiah Hartrup, Jaelin Benefield and Justin Strong for 31, 54 and 5 yards respectively. The Governors’ Mike DiLiello threw for 214 yards.

