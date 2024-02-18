Southern Illinois ends 17-game skid against ranked opponents, beating No. 23 Indiana State 74-69

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 23 points and Southern Illinois ended a 17-game losing streak against ranked opponents, overcoming a 13-point deficit to beat No. 23 Indiana State 74-69 on Saturday night. Troy D’Amico added 15 points for the Salukis (17-10, 9-7 Missouri Valley). Kennard Davis had 12 points. Indiana State (22-5, 13-3), ranked for the first time since the Larry Bird-era, has lost two straight since entering the AP Top 25. Robbie Avila led Indiana State with 30 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.