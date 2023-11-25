Southern Illinois blanks Nicholls 35-0 in FCS playoff opener

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ro Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, and Nic Baker threw for two scores as Southern Illinois shut out Nicholls 35-0 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Salukis (8-4) will travel to play No. 4 seed Idaho next Saturday. Elliott ran for 111 yards on nine carries and Baker was 12-of-22 for 168 yards passing, including scoring tosses to Aidan Quinn and Vinson Davis III. Brandon Combs and DJ Johnson made interceptions that led to touchdowns and twice the Salukis stopped the Colonels on downs inside the red zone. Southern Illinois scored on its first three possessions to lead 21-0 at halftime.

