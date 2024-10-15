Southern Conference moves volleyball championships from Asheville as area continues Helene recovery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The Southern Conference has moved its volleyball tournament championship from storm-ravaged Asheville, North Carolina, as the region continues recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Helene. The league said Tuesday the event would be played at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The winner of the event receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. SoCon commissioner Michael Cross said he’d heard from city officials and other tournament organizers about moving the event. Helene made landfall in Florida last month then moved through several Southeastern states, leaving a trail of destruction.

