Southern California hiring Washington’s Jennifer Cohen as athletic director, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Cohen is being hired as Southern California’s athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn’t been announced. USC has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon. ESPN was the first to report the move. Cohen will become the first female athletic director in USC’s storied history. She replaces Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after 3 1/2 years. Cohen had been at Washington for 24 years and was named athletic director in 2016. She is a Southern California native and graduated from San Diego State.

