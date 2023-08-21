Southern California hires Washington’s Jennifer Cohen as athletic director

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - University of Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen talks to reporters Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Seattle. Cohen is being hired as Southern California's athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington according to a person with knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Cohen has been hired as Southern California’s athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington. USC President Carol Folt introduced Cohen during a news conference Monday afternoon. Cohen is the first female athletic director in USC’s storied history. She replaces Mike Bohn. He resigned in May after 3 1/2 years. Cohen had been at Washington for 24 years. She was named athletic director in 2016. Cohen is a Southern California native who graduated from San Diego State. She recently oversaw Washington’s move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten.

