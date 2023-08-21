Southern California hires Washington’s Jennifer Cohen as athletic director

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Cohen has been hired as Southern California’s athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington. USC President Carol Folt introduced Cohen during a news conference Monday afternoon. Cohen is the first female athletic director in USC’s storied history. She replaces Mike Bohn. He resigned in May after 3 1/2 years. Cohen had been at Washington for 24 years. She was named athletic director in 2016. Cohen is a Southern California native who graduated from San Diego State. She recently oversaw Washington’s move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten.

