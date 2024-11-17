Southern beats UAPB to clinch spot in SWAC championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Jefferson and Jalen Woods connected on a 71-yard touchdown and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-9 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. The Jaguars host Grambling in two weeks before taking on East champion Jackson State in the conference title game on Dec. 7. The Golden Lions took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on two Trey Glymph field goals but Kendric Rhymes and Kobe Dillon ran for touchdowns for a 14-6 halftime lead. Woods’ TD came early in the third quarter for a 15-point edge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.