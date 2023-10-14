Southeast Missouri State scores 21 straight points to beat Eastern Illinois 35-28

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan Flournoy had 98 yards receiving and a touchdown and Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 35-28 on Saturday. SEMO trailed 21-14 midway through the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points to take a 35-21 lead with 8:06 remaining on Keveon Robbins’ 1-yard touchdown. Eastern Illinois answered with a three-play, 71-yard drive ending in Justin Thomas’ 21-yard touchdown grab with 6:52 left. The Panthers forced a punt after SEMO’s 11-play drive to get it back with 1:22 remaining. Pierce Holley lead Eastern Illinois to the SEMO 26-yard line before three straight incompletions ended the game. Holley was pressured on the last play and his off-balance heave to the end zone was batted down by Joedrick Lewis.

