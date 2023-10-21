Southeast Missouri State breezes past Tennessee Tech 28-3

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw an 89-yard scoring strike to Ryan Flournoy in the first quarter and Southeast Missouri State never looked back in posting a 28-3 victory over Tennessee Tech. DeLaurent’s long touchdown pass for Southeast Missouri State (3-4, 3-0 Big South-OVC Association) came on a first-down play on the Redhawks’ second possession. Backup freshman quarterback Patrick Heitert connected with Dalyn McDonald from 7 yards out for his first-career touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead. Hayden Olsen kicked a 31-yard field goal with 94 seconds left to get Tennessee Tech (2-5, 0-2) within 11 points at halftime. Heitert capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 21-3 lead. Geno Hess ran 3 yards for a score with 9:33 left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.