Southampton to face Leeds in Championship final after beating West Brom

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has set up a Championship playoff decider against Leeds United after beating West Brom 3-0. The teams will meet at Wembley on May 26 to see who joins Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the English Premier League next season. Watched by Prime Minister and Saints fan Rishi Sunak, the home side was on top for most of the match but had to wait until the second half to score. Will Smallbone broke the deadlock and Adam Armstrong got a late double to confirm the Saints’ superiority. Cédric Kipré scored a late consolation for West Brom.

