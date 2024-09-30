Southampton still winless after losing to south coast rival Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Brazilian striker Evanilson got his first English Premier League goal and Antoine Semenyo turned on the style as Bournemouth beat south coast rival Southampton 3-1. All three goals came in a commanding first half for the Cherries, for whom Dango Ouattara also scored. The result leaves Southampton without a win in six games and tied on one point at the bottom of the table. Bournemouth has moved up to 11th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.