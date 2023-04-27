Southampton slips toward relegation with loss to Bournemouth

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League moved closer to ending after a 1-0 loss to south-coast rival Bournemouth, whose own relegation concerns were further eased. Marcus Tavernier squeezed home a shot in the 50th minute to condemn last-place Southampton to a 21st loss in 33 league games this season. Southampton has five matches remaining and is six points adrift from safety. It still has games to play against Newcastle and Liverpool. The Saints have been in the top flight since 2012 but have been battling relegation for the last few seasons.

