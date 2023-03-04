Southampton off bottom of EPL by beating Leicester 1-0

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton moved off the bottom of the English Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to Carlos Alcaraz’s first-half goal. Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse had a penalty saved by Danny Ward in the 32nd minute. Alcaraz put the hosts ahead three minutes later after being played through on goal by Che Adams. Leicester defender Harry Souttar headed against the crossbar in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Southampton climbed to next-to-last place above Bournemouth on goal difference. Third-to-last Everton also has the same number of points: 21.

