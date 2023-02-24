Southampton names Rubén Sellés manager until end of season

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Southampton says Rubén Sellés has been hired as manager of the relegation-threatened team until the end of the season. The 39-year-old Spaniard led Southampton to a 1-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday in his first league game in charge as caretaker manager after Nathan Jones was fired. Southampton remains in last place ahead of a crucial match at Leeds on Saturday. Sellés had joined Southampton as an assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl. Sellés was in charge for an English League Cup game in November after Hassenhuttl was fired. Jones was then appointed but Southampton lost seven of its eight league games under him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.