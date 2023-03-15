Southampton loses 2-0 to Brentford, stays last in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton missed a chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by losing 2-0 at home to Brentford. Ivan Toney scored one goal and set up the other for Yoane Wissa to maintain Brentford’s chances of qualifying for European competition. The Bees’ 12-match unbeaten run was broken by a 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday but they bounced back on a wet evening on the south coast, as Southampton struggled again. A win would have lifted the team off last place and out of the bottom three.

