Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Hasenhuttl’s replacement

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has hired Nathan Jones as the manager after he decided to leave second-tier team Luton. Jones has a tough first game in charge as Southampton heads to Liverpool at Anfield before a break for the World Cup. Southampton fired Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in third-to-last place in the English Premier League. Jones was in the second of his stints as Luton manager and led the team to the Championship playoffs last season.

