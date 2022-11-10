Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Hasenhuttl’s replacement

By The Associated Press
FILE - Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl gestures, during a Premier League match, in Liverpool, England, Aug. 14, 2021. Southampton has fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League. The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle. That left the team in third-to-last place. Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years. ( (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has hired Nathan Jones as the manager after he decided to leave second-tier team Luton. Jones has a tough first game in charge as Southampton heads to Liverpool at Anfield before a break for the World Cup. Southampton fired Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in third-to-last place in the English Premier League. Jones was in the second of his stints as Luton manager and led the team to the Championship playoffs last season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.