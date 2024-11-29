Southampton denied by VAR and Brighton rises to second in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Southampton has been denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision and ended up drawing with host Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League. Kaoru Mitoma spectacularly headed Brighton into a first half lead and Flynn Downes hammered the equalizer an hour in on Friday. Then minutes later teammate Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser. A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but penalized Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play. It means Saints is still on the bottom of the league but had to settle for a first away point. A point was enough to lift Brighton up to second, level on points and goal difference with Manchester City.

