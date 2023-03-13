Southampton defender Walker-Peters racially abused online

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has been subjected to racist abuse on his social media account after a Premier League match against Manchester United. His club says the “abhorrent” messages have been reported to police. Racially aggravated language and monkey emojis were posted alongside one of Walker-Peters’ photos on his Instagram account following Sunday’s match at Old Trafford. Southampton says it is “disgusted and disappointed in the behavior of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the color of their skin.” The club is critical of social media platforms “who allow such hatred to breed and fester.”

