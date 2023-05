Southampton becomes first team relegated from EPL after loss to Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after losing to Fulham 2-0 on Saturday, ensuring the south-coast team’s 11-year stay in England’s top division is coming to an end.

Southampton’s fate was sealed with two games remaining of its first full season since last year’s takeover by Sport Republic, an investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry run by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak.

Goals by Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, in his first game back after an eight-game ban for grabbing a referee, earned Fulham the victory at St. Mary’s stadium, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — a Southampton fan — was in the stands.

Southampton is eight points from safety with games to go against Brighton and Liverpool.

Fulham's Carlos Vinicius, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring to 0-1 during the Premier League soccer match between Southampton FC and Fulham FC at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday May 13, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, centre, looks on in the stands during the Premier League soccer match between Southampton FC and Fulham FC at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday May 13, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy Previous Next

