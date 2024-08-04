South Sudan’s Olympics didn’t have a storybook ending, but it inspired it to add layers to its story

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — South Sudan’s players trudged through the handshake line after a loss to Serbia that eliminated their team from the men’s Olympic basketball tournament. They took in long embraces from opposing players from whom they’d earned total respect. The team lingered near midcourt as the crowd inside Lillie’s Pierre Mauroy Stadium applauded the effort it’d shown pulling off a near-upset of a Serbian team ranked fourth in the world. Players and team officials hope that, combined with a historic win on Olympic debut days before, the tournament will be the catalyst for South Sudan to return to international basketball’s biggest stage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.