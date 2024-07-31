South Korea’s Oh Sanguk wins his 2nd fencing gold at Paris Olympics against a Hungarian great

PARIS (AP) — South Korean fencer Oh Sanguk has held on against an opponent considered one of the greatest of all time to win his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics in men’s team saber. A towering fencer nicknamed “Monster” by fans, Oh closed out a 45-41 win for South Korea against Hungary and Aron Szilagyi, the only fencer to win three Olympic gold medals in a men’s individual fencing event. France won the men’s team saber bronze 45-25 against Iran for its sixth fencing medal of the Paris Olympics.

