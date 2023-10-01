South Korean women take down China for coveted gold in badminton at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — South Korea has won the women’s team singles title in badminton at the Asian Games, defeating China 3-0. An Seyoung and Kim Gaeun won their singles matches and Lee Sohee and Baek Hana teamed up in doubles to beat the Chinese pair of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, the No. 1-ranked pair in the sport. Badminton, like table tennis, has a wide following in Asia.

