South Korean shooter completes medal set after gold at Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — South Korean shooter Jinho Park completed a full set of Paralympic medals after winning the men’s 10-meter air rifle standing SH1 final on Saturday.

Park scored 249.4 points, only 1.2 shy of his own world record. The SH1 category is for athletes with missing legs or severe trunk impairments.

The gold complements the silver and bronze medals he earned in Tokyo.

“It was the only medal I did not have so now I have achieved everything,” Park said. “I feel fulfilled.”

He praised his wife after the medal ceremony.

Catherine Debrunner, of Switzerland, celebrates after winning at Women's 5000m - T54 final at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti

“She has sacrificed so much. I have not seen her and my family very much in the last year as I prepared for the Paralympic Games.”

Swiss wheelchair racer wins 5000

Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner opened her six-event Paralympics by winning the women’s T54 5,000-meter final.

Debrunner clocked a personal best 10 minutes, 43.62 seconds to edge world record-holder and Tokyo champion Susannah Scaroni 1.5 seconds. T54 wheelchair is for people with spinal cord injuries but normal hand, arm and trunk function.

“Once I knew we were alone I was really happy because I knew I was second or first,” Debrunner said. “But then (Scaroni) went really fast for the last 600 meters so I stayed behind her. Somehow I had some energy left at the end.”

Debrunner competes on Sunday in the T53 800 in which she holds the world record. She’s also entered the 100, 400, 1,500 and marathon.

Romanchuk comes from last in men’s 5000

Daniel Romanchuk was in the back row of the 10-man pack entering the final lap of the men’s 5,000-meter final for T54, little to no lower limb function. Then he kicked into sprint mode and burning the competition to win his first Paralympic gold in the event.

“That last lap or so was kind of a blur,” the American said. “I just kind of remember being in the back, kind of moving out, a sprint starting and I think we probably were four or so wide at one point.”

In Tokyo, Romanchuk won the 400 and bronze in the marathon.

Blackwell breaks his 100 world record

U.S. sprinter Jaydin Blackwell broke his own world record in the men’s T38 100 (cerebral palsy and coordination impairments) to win his first Paralympic gold medal.

The 20-year-old Blackwell called it the perfect race, but did not feel that way about it originally. He was surprised to break the record in 10.64 seconds.

“It felt like it was a little bit slow, but I looked up at the screen and was like, ‘Okay, all right, yeah, let’s go,’” he said.

Countryman Ryan Medrano was second in a personal best 10.97. Juan Alejandro Campas Sanchez of Colombia was third with a personal best 10.99.

Murderball semis set

The U.S. advanced to the wheelchair rugby semifinals after beating Germany 57-47.

Chuck Aoki scored 34 tries, giving him 74 of the Americans’ 150 in four games, three of them wins.

The U.S. finished second in its pool and will play Britain in the semis on Sunday. Japan meets Australia in the other semifinal.

US men’s goalball team win

The United States held off a late comeback by host France to win 5-4 and get off the mark in men’s goalball.

The U.S. play Iran on Saturday to decide the quarterfinal seedings. Iran was second in their group after drawing with leader Brazil 7-7.

Ana Escamilla, Jack Leo and Julianna Russ contributed to this report. All are students in the undergraduate certificate program at the Carmical Sports Media Institute at the University of Georgia.

