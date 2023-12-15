South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee finalizes $113 million, 6-year deal with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $113 million, six-year contract. Lee has the right to opt out of the deal after four seasons and $72 million to become a free agent. He gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next season, $16 million in 2025, $22 million each in 2026 and ’27 and $20.5 million apiece in 2028 and ’29. Lee was posted by South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4, and if he stays for the entire contract, the Giants would owe the Heroes an $18,825,000 posting fee.

