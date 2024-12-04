South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB and available as free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim has been posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 3. Kim turns 26 on Jan. 27 and has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases. Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes from 2017-18 and Kiwoon.

