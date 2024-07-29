South Korea tops host nation France to win 3rd straight men’s team archery gold

PARIS (AP) — A fired-up home crowd couldn’t push France past the South Korean juggernaut in the men’s team archery final. South Korea won 5-1 as Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin and Lee Woo-seok won the nation’s third straight gold in the event. Kim Woo-jin was on all three winning teams. It was South Korea’s seventh team gold medal since the sport returned to the Olympics in 1972. No other nation has won more than once in that span. South Korea has medaled in nine of the past 10 Olympics.

