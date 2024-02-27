South Korea replaces Klinsmann with Asian Games-winning coach Hwang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann’s successor as South Korea coach is former international Hwang Sun-hong. , The Korea Football Association says Hwang will take temporary charge of the team for at least two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Thailand in March. Hwang led the under-23 team to gold at the Asian Games last October and has also coached in the domestic league with Seoul, Busan I’Park and Pohang Steelers. The former international scored 50 goals for South Korea. The Korea Football Association is expected to name a full-time coach before World Cup qualification continues in June with games against Singapore and China.

