South Korea Olympic champ An Se-young returns home. Government reviews complaint of poor treatment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean badminton star An Se-young, the women’s singles winner at the Paris Olympics, tempered her criticism of the national team upon her return home Wednesday as government officials look into her comments this week saying she was forced to play through injuries and received poor support ahead of the Games. An’s comments, which she made in visible frustration after winning the gold medal match against China’s He Bingjiao on Monday, have dominated headlines and raised questions about the national team’s decision-making and training culture as well as the competence of badminton’s local governing body.

