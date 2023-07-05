South Korea includes American-born teenager Casey Phair in Women’s World Cup squad

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has included American-born teenager Casey Phair as part of its 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup. The 16 year-old forward has a Korean mother and an American father. She is the first male or female player of mixed heritage to represent the country as well as the youngest. Phair impressed for South Korea in April in qualification for the 2024 Asian Under-17 Cup, scoring twice against Tajikistan and a hat trick against Hong Kong. She was then called up to the senior team’s training camp in June. South Korea opens the World Cup against Colombia on July 25 and will also face Germany and Morocco in Group H.

