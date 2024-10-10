South Korea handles Jordan without star forwards and Australia wins in Popovic’s first game

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — South Korea has beaten Jordan 2-0 without injured English Premier League stars Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan and topped its group in Asian World Cup qualifying. Lee Jae-sung headed the opener and Oh Hyeon-gyu sealed the win after the break in Amman on Thursday. Australia got its campaign back on track by beating visiting China 3-1 in coach Tony Popovic’s first game in charge. Japan beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jeddah to stay top of the group with three wins from three. Group A leaders Uzbekistan and Iran, for which Saleh Hardani was sent off after 57 minutes, drew 0-0 in Tashkent.

