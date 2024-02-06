South Korea goalkeeper makes save with his face in Asian Cup semi

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo has needed on-field treatment after making a save with his face to deny Jordan a near-certain goal in the Asian Cup semifinal in Qatar. Yazan Al Naimat looked set to fire Jordan ahead shortly before halftime at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium when weaving his way through the area and stabbing a shot at goal from about five meters out. But even though he fired past the hands of Jo, he hit the keeper in the face at point blank range and the chance was gone. Jo was assessed by South Korea’s medical team and cleared to play on.

