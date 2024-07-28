South Korea edges China for archery Olympic gold after check with a magnifying glass breaks tie

PARIS (AP) — South Korea has edged China in women’s team archery to win its 10th straight gold medal, with the help of a magnifying glass. The score was tied in the final after regulation, forcing a shoot-off. The score appeared to be tied again after the shoot-off. But when an official checked with the magnifying glass, Jeon Hun-young and Lim Si-hyeon were ruled to have scored 10 instead of 9 on their shots, giving South Korea a 29-27 win in the shoot-off and a 5-4 win overall.

